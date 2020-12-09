Dutch parliament adopts resolution on need to decide status for Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Dutch parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on the need to ensure the permanent security of the people of Artsakh and decide its status. ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of the Dutch parliament.

‘’There is an urgent need to initiate a final settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to ensure strong security for the local population and to determine its status. To this end, we call on the government to make efforts within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group’’, reads the resolution.