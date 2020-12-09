Pashinyan reaffirms his concept – NK conflict settlement should be acceptable for all parties

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues to hold the position that the solution of Nagorno Karabakh issue should be acceptable for the people of Armenia, people of Artsakh and people of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said at the National Assembly during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

MP from ‘’Bright Armenia’’ Party Arkady Khachatryan asked the PM how he sees the implementation of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh under the current circumstances.

‘’Yes, I continue to hold the position that the solution of Nagorno Karabakh issue should be acceptable for the people of Armenia, people of Artsakh and people of Azerbaijan’’, Pashinyan said, adding that the remaining issues are nuances needing to be clarified during the negotiation process.