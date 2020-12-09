Police probe Yerevan car bombing of AEB banking executive as attempted murder

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are searching for the suspect who placed a bomb under the car of a banking executive in Yerevan in an attempted murder, the Committee of Investigations told ARMENPRESS.

The suspect placed an explosive under a Lexus SUV belonging to the executive director of ARMECONOMBANK (AEB) which was parked on Davtyan Street in Yerevan. The bomb exploded Wednesday morning but the banking executive escaped unharmed because he wasn’t in the vehicle. The SUV was being driven by someone else when it exploded. Authorities did not reveal the identity of the driver but said they he also escaped unharmed.

The Committee of Investigations launched a criminal case on attempted murder and illegal acquisition of firearms and explosives.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan