Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-12-20

YEREVAN, 9 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.35 drams to 515.48 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.23 drams to 624.97 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.03 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.24 drams to 693.01 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 216.63 drams to 30960.97 drams. Silver price up by 13.05 drams to 405.63 drams. Platinum price up by 60.98 drams to 16970.82 drams.