Pashinyan urges not to confuse protests of “individual groups” with people’s voice

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called the ongoing protests as being initiated by “individual groups” and these protests shouldn’t be confused with the “people’s voice”.

When asked by opposition Bright Armenia bloc lawmaker Gevorg Gorgisyan in parliament why he is “ignoring the people’s calls” and refusing to step down, the PM said: “It is the people who should have the chance to speak on behalf of the people, our greatest objective is to act in a way for the people to have the opportunity to speak and express themselves and so that we don’t confuse the voices of individual groups with the voice of the people.”

Pashinyan said his administration’s greatest task is to safeguard the people’s power in Armenia.

Protesters demanding Pashinyan's resignation are rallying outside the parliament building.

