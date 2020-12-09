Armenian deputy PM, French Ambassador discuss humanitarian situation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed a number of issues relating to Artsakh. They agreed that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship is the only format for the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Tigran Avinyan highlighted the recent adoption of resolutions by the French Senate and National Assembly on the need to recognize the Republic of Artsakh.

The officials discussed the humanitarian situation in Artsakh, as well as issues relating to the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage. In this context the Armenian side highly appreciated the engagement of the French people, President of France Emmanuel Macron in particular for providing humanitarian aid to the displaced people.

As for the exchange process of the prisoners of war, deputy PM Avinyan said the Armenian side has proposed to apply “all for all” principle, as well as to create a mechanism according to which in case of having a new POW each of the sides is obliged to return them without preconditions.

Avinyan also informed that currently the government is working on an anti-crisis economic program which should contribute to the recovery of the economic activity in the country.

In his turn the French Ambassador said the bilateral agenda is quite full and stressed the need for taking active steps to implement new projects.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan