Anti-Pashinyan protesters rally outside parliament building

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Protesters calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are rallying outside the parliament building in Yerevan.

The protesters, organized under the Homeland Salvation Movement by 16 parliamentary and non-parliamentary political parties, gathered in different parts of the city and marched to the parliament.

The movement seeks to oust Pashinyan and replace him with ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan.

