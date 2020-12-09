New Ambassador of Estonia presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Estonia to Armenia Riina Kaljurand (residence in Tbilisi, Georgia) has presented her credentials to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on starting diplomatic service in Armenia, wishing success and expressing confidence that her experience will be served for further developing and strengthening the friendly relations. The President said Armenia and Estonia, being small countries, have also many commonalities. He stated that there is a great cooperation potential in particular in IT, artificial intelligence, scientific-technical, educational and other sectors.

The Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings of the Estonian President to the Armenian President and support to Armenia at this difficult stage. Riina Kaljurand stated that she sees broad opportunities for the development of cooperation between Armenia and Estonia and is ready to contribute to that.

The sides also discussed the current situation in Armenia caused by the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, as well as exchanged views on the Armenia-European Union cooperation prospects.

