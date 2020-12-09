Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

Artsakh bomb squads to dispose unexploded Smerch rocket warheads found in Martakert

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh emergency services have discovered unexploded rockets fired from Smerch multiple rocket launchers in the town of Martakert.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said their bomb squads will dispose the ordnances and asked locals not to panic in the event of hearing the sounds of explosions.

