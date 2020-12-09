Ural Airlines announces resumption of Rostov-Gyumri flights
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Ural Airlines announced the resumption of Rostov-Gyumri roundtrip flights starting December 16 on Wednesdays.
The flights will be operated with Airbus A-320 planes.
Ticket prices range from 5,500 rubles for economy class to 32,834 rubles for business class, the airline said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
