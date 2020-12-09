Armenian President receives Apostolic Nuncio of Holy See 

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt, the Apostolic Nuncio (Ambassador) of the Holy See to Armenia (residence in Tbilisi), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides touched upon the relations between Armenia and the Holy See, the historic ties and the deepening of the cooperation which is based on commonality of cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Holy See Apostolic Nuncio stated that he is in Armenia as a representative of Pope Francis and as a friend of Armenia. He expressed his condolences to the Armenian President over the human losses in the recent war, stating that Pope Francis, who has unique ties with Armenia and Armenians, has stressed the need of establishing peace from the very first days of the war.

The meeting sides also discussed the post-war situation in Armenia and Artsakh, in particular the preservation of the Armenian spiritual, historical and cultural heritage. On behalf of the Holy See he expressed readiness to assist in the preservation of that heritage.

President Sarkissian and Archbishop Jose Avelino Bettencourt also discussed the return of the Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians from Azerbaijan. The Armenian President welcomed any effort made in this direction and stated that he has addressed a letter to the Russian President to assist in the solution of the issue as a mediator, as well as has repeatedly raised the issue of the immediate return of POWs among international partners. Sarkissian stated that he will continue making efforts and using all his opportunities in this direction.

