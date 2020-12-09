Lasting peace possible only through recognition of Artsakh’s self-determination – FM says in Paris

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian has underscored that Artsakh’s right to self-determination has been one of the pillars of the negotiations process and the right to self-determination cannot be withdrawn from the agenda through military force.

“Launching military aggression against Artsakh’s self-determination, Azerbaijan and Turkey violated their international obligations, while Azerbaijan also violated its obligations in the peaceful negotiations process. Since September 27 until now, a new turning point happened among the international community, because the international community understood that the Nagorno Karabakh issue isn’t simply a territorial dispute. And in all parts of Artsakh that went under Azerbaijani control ethnic cleansings and war crimes took place, which once again proves the necessity to address the recognition of Artsakh’s right to self-determination,” Aivazian said during a joint press briefing with French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris.

He added that only in this case lasting and fair peace can be achieved, and only then one can think about peace and a new era in South Caucasus.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan