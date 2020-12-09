Armenia FM highlights recognition of Artsakh status based on exercise of right to self- determination

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has touched upon the lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict during the meeting with French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

During a press conference in Paris the Armenian FM briefed on the results of the meeting.

“I have presented Armenia’s concerns, including over issues relating to the safe and dignified return of the Armenian population, who left Artsakh during the recent war, to their settlements, as well as the immediate exchange of the prisoners of war and the return of the bodies.

Cases of inhuman treatment by the Azerbaijani military against the Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians must be strongly condemned: they not only are not being condemned by the top leadership of Azerbaijan, but also receive a public support. The numerous Armenian medieval cultural, religious monuments of Artsakh, which have come under the Azerbaijani occupation, which the Azerbaijani side is trying to destroy or change their identity, are also becoming a target of such demonstrations of Armenophobia. We have also exchanged views on the preservation of these religious-cultural monuments through international organizations”, the Armenian FM said.

He informed that he has also briefed the French FM on Armenia’s position regarding the future process of negotiations, as well as highlighted the importance of the recognition of the status of Artsakh based on the exercise of the Artsakh people’s right to self-determination.

Ara Aivazian stated one of the key issues of their meeting was the Azerbaijani aggression unleashed against Artsakh with the direct support and participation of Turkey, as well as the current difficult situation as a result. “We have exchanged views on the solution of the humanitarian problems caused by war, the further course of the peaceful negotiation process, the actions aimed at the regional stability and security, as well as the preservation of Armenian cultural sites which have come under the Azerbaijani control.

On behalf of Armenia I have expressed my deepest gratitude to my French counterpart for France’s courageous and impartial positions from the very first days of war. The addressed statements of President [of France] Emmanuel Macron were very important for us, where the latter has clearly mentioned who is the aggressor and also touched upon Turkey’s very harmful and dangerous involvement in the war, as well as its transfer of jihadist-terrorists to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

By using this chance I would like to specifically thank foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian for his engagement both in the difficult days of the war, as well as in the settlement of the issue following the ceasefire and in helping Armenia, as well as for the constructive activities of the French diplomacy.

I also want to thank France for the humanitarian aid provided to Armenia. In recent months we have felt the sincere support of France, its people and public circles”, he added.

Ara Aivazian also briefed that they have discussed the future prospects of deepening the Armenian-French close political dialogue and the cooperation programs.

“Summing up my speech, I would like to state that I will be very glad to host my counterpart in Yerevan to continue the Armenian-French productive dialogue over issues on the agenda”, the Armenian FM said.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



