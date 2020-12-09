Armenian deputy ministers of education receive Undersecretary of Italian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy ministers of education, science, culture and sport of Armenia Artur Martirosyan and Narine Khachaturyan received on December 8 Undersecretary of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Italy Manlio Di Stefano and his delegation, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Director of Regional Office for Cultural Heritage Enhancement, Management and Protection (ROCHEMP) Ani Avagyan.

Issues relating to the continuation of the cooperation between the Armenian and Italian governments within the frames of ROCHEMP, the security, preservation and protection of historical-cultural heritage in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, as well as the promotion of cooperation in the field of cultural heritage between Armenia and Italy were discussed during the meeting.

Manlio Di Stefano stated that the government of Italy is ready to continue the support to the ROCHEMP program and contribute to the preservation of historical-cultural monuments through this project. “Issues relating to cultural heritage are free of politics, and in this sense Italy does not have a second agenda”, he said.

