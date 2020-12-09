Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

Russia to ban import of potatoes and apples from Azerbaijan from Dec. 10

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) will ban the import of potatoes and apples from Azerbaijan to Russia starting December 10 for finding harmful organisms in them, RIA Novosti reports.

In a statement Rosselkhoznadzor said it’s not the first time they have warned Azerbaijan’s food safety agency about finding harmful organisms in the imported products.

It informed that 17 such cases have been recorded from October 22 to now.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan        

 





