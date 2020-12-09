Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding a session.

28 issues are included in the agenda of the four-day sitting convened today.

The lawmakers will vote on bills and legislative packages at first and second hearings.

The MPs will also debate at first hearing the bills on making changes in the Land Code of Armenia, an amendment to the State Property Privatization Program 2017-2020, etc.

Q&A session with members of the Cabinet is expected.

