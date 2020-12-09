Prices of non-food products in Armenia grew 0.6% within a month

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 1.0% inflation has been recorded in the market of non-food products in Armenia in November 2020 against November 2019, whereas compared to October 2020 the inflation comprised 0.6%, the Statistical Committee reports.

0.1% increase in prices of large household appliances, household and horticultural devices, 0.2% in furniture, glassware, household utensils, 0.5% in jewelry, 0.6% in pharmaceutics, 1.0% in cleaners, 1.4% in different types of shoes, 2.1% in clothing were registered in November 2020 compared to October 2020.

In November 2020 compared to October 2020, 0.4% increase in price of petrol and 3.6% decline in price of diesel fuel were registered in the Republic.

As for the services field, 1.5% increase in tariffs was registered in November 2020 compared to November 2019.

