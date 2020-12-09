LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 December:

The price of aluminum down by 1.05% to $2018.50, copper price down by 0.99% to $7672.00, lead price down by 0.73% to $2026.50, nickel price up by 1.77% to $16348.00, tin price up by 0.14% to $19046.00, zinc price down by 0.47% to $2757.00, molybdenum price up by 0.55% to $20283.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.