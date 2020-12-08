Melikset Poghosyan appointed Governor of Syunik Province
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Melikset Poghosyan, who had been reviled of the post of Vice Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia, has been appointed the Governor of the province, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Government.
Former Governor of the province Hunan Poghosyan had resigned on November 30.
- 20:48 Melikset Poghosyan appointed Governor of Syunik Province
- 19:46 1126 people returned to Artsakh on December 8, bringing the total number to 36 thousand
- 19:38 Lavrov, Çavuşoğlu discuss Nagorno Karabakh
- 18:31 Armenian President asks for Putin’s support in demarcation process between Armenia, Azerbaijan
- 18:27 ECHR applies interim measure for 23 Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
- 18:04 Armenian PM, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia discuss developments over Artsakh
- 17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-12-20
- 17:23 Asian Stocks - 08-12-20
- 16:30 Parliament calls on international community to contribute to return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan
- 16:22 Pashinyan appoints new deputy minister of health
- 14:30 Protesters disrupt Yerevan subway traffic
- 14:26 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Serzh Sargsyan
- 14:16 Pashinyan chairs consultation on future activity of Military Insurance Fund
- 13:51 Protesters rallying against Pashinyan block streets in Yerevan
- 13:20 Justice Minister sees need for eliminating some shortcomings in Criminal Code
- 13:16 Catholicos Aram I calls on PM Pashinyan to step down
- 12:56 Protesters demanding resignation of Pashinyan start civil disobedience campaigns, block streets
- 12:39 Catholicos of All Armenians to address the nation
- 11:55 LHK leader Edmon Marukyan doesn’t rule out joining “Homeland Salvation Movement”
- 11:54 Artsakh president holds meeting with top law enforcement and military officials
- 11:07 COVID-19: Armenia reports 584 new cases in one day
- 10:59 Armenian Parliament’s discussion on return of POWs from Azerbaijan to be held in closed format
- 10:34 Several Armenian captives in Azeri custody allowed to call families – ECHR lawyer
- 10:08 Danish MP highlights adoption of resolutions condemning genocides by parliament
- 09:55 Armenian, Artsakh Ombudsmen release new joint report on Azerbaijani atrocities
19:45, 12.03.2020
Viewed 2727 times French National Assembly adopts resolution on urgent need to recognize Nagorno Karabakh
21:11, 12.03.2020
Viewed 2679 times Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be placed under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan – FM Ayvazian
19:45, 12.04.2020
Viewed 2619 times First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti
16:37, 12.05.2020
Viewed 2016 times U.S. Congress bans arms sales to Turkey
19:50, 12.02.2020
Viewed 1999 times Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan