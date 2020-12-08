Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Melikset Poghosyan appointed Governor of Syunik Province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Melikset Poghosyan, who had been reviled of the post of Vice Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia, has been appointed the Governor of the province, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Government.

Former Governor of the province Hunan Poghosyan had resigned on November 30.





