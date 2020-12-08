Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Lavrov, Çavuşoğlu discuss Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian and Turkish FMs Sergey Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held another phone talk today, discussing the issue of Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports TASS informed.

The sides also referred to the situation in Ukraine and the incident with Russian reporters of NTV in Turkey.

Two Russian reporters were shooting videos near the factory of Bayraktar UAVs nearby Istanbul. The Turkish side insists that they were not accredited. The reporters were arrested on December 3, but today they have returned home.





