Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-12-20

YEREVAN, 8 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.59 drams to 514.13 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.98 drams to 623.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 7.03 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.99 drams to 686.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 374.39 drams to 30744.34 drams. Silver price down by 6.61 drams to 392.58 drams. Platinum price down by 557.41 drams to 16909.84 drams.