Pashinyan chairs consultation on future activity of Military Insurance Fund

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation today discussing issues relating to the future activities of the Military Insurance Fund, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM reminded that the Fund is the main tool which should provide social insurance to the killed, disabled or missing soldiers and their families. “Today we must discuss the “roadmap” of the further activity of the Fund and understand what actions the government, the Central Bank need to take there, as well as what issues we should solve in the future”, the PM said.

Director of the Military Insurance Fund Varuzhan Avetiqyan briefed the consultation participants on the measures envisaged by the “roadmap” aimed at expanding the funds directed to the Fund, effectively fulfilling the obligations assumed before the beneficiaries, solving and regulating the organizational issues, the work with philanthropists.

Summing up the consultation, PM Pashinyan highlighted taking concrete actions to increase the resources of the Fund for quickly serving the beneficiaries. In this respect Pashinyan gave concrete instructions to the responsible officials.

