Justice Minister sees need for eliminating some shortcomings in Criminal Code

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan says some shortcomings in the current Criminal Code need to be eliminated.

The minister delivered remarks at the debate of the draft Criminal Code in the Parliament, stating: “The draft proposes new systematic solutions aimed at raising the efficiency of the state’s counteractions to criminal acts, as well as ensuring the harmonization of principled approaches the criminal code and the state’s criminal policy are based on. The current Criminal Code has undergone a number of changes within over 15 years of its operation which led to internal disagreements and gaps in the Code. The importance of adopting the draft is conditioned by eliminating various shortcomings existing in the Code”.

He said the draft proposes to solve a number of key issues.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan