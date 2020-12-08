Protesters demanding resignation of Pashinyan start civil disobedience campaigns, block streets

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Homeland Salvation Movement – comprised of 16 opposition political parties, has launched what they describe as “civil disobedience campaigns” aiming for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Homeland Salvation Movement announced during their previous rally that they are giving Pashinyan until noon December 8 to step down or else they would launch the protests.

Shortly after midday, ARF official Ishkhan Saghatelyan took to social media to announce the start of the disobediences after it became clear that the premier won’t step down.

“As you can see, it is already 12:08 and Nikol Pashinyan hasn’t tendered his resignation. Therefore, from this moment until 17:00 the citizens of Armenia have the legitimate right to hold peaceful civil disobedience campaigns and actions, to voice their protest and demand. I am addressing our citizens to carry out their actions within the law, not to give in to provocations, I am also addressing the law enforcement system to ensure the citizens’ right to free assemblies, rallies and protests,” Saghatelyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan