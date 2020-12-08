Catholicos of All Armenians to address the nation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Spiritual Council is holding a meeting in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Priest Vahram Melikyan said on Facebook.

He informed that at the end of the meeting His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, will address the nation.

