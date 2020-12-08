Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Catholicos of All Armenians to address the nation

Catholicos of All Armenians to address the nation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Spiritual Council is holding a meeting in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Priest Vahram Melikyan said on Facebook.

He informed that at the end of the meeting His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, will address the nation.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan        

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration