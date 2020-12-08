Artsakh president holds meeting with top law enforcement and military officials

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with the top law enforcement and military officials of the country. The Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan was also in attendance, the presidency said.

“A wide range of issues related to the domestic and foreign security of the country in the current situation was discussed. Practical proposals for the complex solution of these issues will be implemented according to their priority, therefore a decision was made to periodically and frequently continue such meetings in the same composition,” Harutyunyan’s office said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan