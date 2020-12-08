Armenian Parliament’s discussion on return of POWs from Azerbaijan to be held in closed format

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament’s urgent debate scheduled today relating to the issue of the return of Armenian prisoners of war and captured citizens from Azerbaijan will be held in a closed format.

The respective decision was approved by the Parliament with 68 votes in favor and 2 votes against.

The ruling My Step faction has made this proposal.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bright Armenia faction said the debate must be held in an open format so that citizens will be fully informed about the issue.

The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction is not participating in the session.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



