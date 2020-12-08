Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Several Armenian captives in Azeri custody allowed to call families – ECHR lawyer

Several Armenian captives in Azeri custody allowed to call families – ECHR lawyer

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Some of the Armenian captives currently held in Azeri custody have been given the opportunity to telephone their families, lawyer Artak Zeynalyan, who represents the families of the Armenian POWs in the ECHR, told ARMENPRESS when asked to elaborate on the results of the court’s decision on imposing urgent measures against Azerbaijan.

“Certainly this also contributes for measures to be taken in the direction of exchanging the captives. These are preliminary complaints, urgent measures, which precede the main complaint. We will submit a separate appeal on the cases of the torture and violence against the captives,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration