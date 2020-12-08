Several Armenian captives in Azeri custody allowed to call families – ECHR lawyer

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Some of the Armenian captives currently held in Azeri custody have been given the opportunity to telephone their families, lawyer Artak Zeynalyan, who represents the families of the Armenian POWs in the ECHR, told ARMENPRESS when asked to elaborate on the results of the court’s decision on imposing urgent measures against Azerbaijan.

“Certainly this also contributes for measures to be taken in the direction of exchanging the captives. These are preliminary complaints, urgent measures, which precede the main complaint. We will submit a separate appeal on the cases of the torture and violence against the captives,” he said.

