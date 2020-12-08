Danish MP highlights adoption of resolutions condemning genocides by parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Delegation of Denmark at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Lars Aslan Rasmussen has met with Member of Parliament of Armenia, representative of the Yazidi community Rustam Bakoyan.

During the meeting the Danish lawmaker stressed the necessity of adopting a number resolutions by the Danish parliament on condemning genocides, including the Armenian and Yazidi genocides.

“Rustam Bakoyan thanked the guest for the wish to meet with him, which, according to him, shows Lars Aslan Rasmussen’s special attention and attitude towards the national minorities. The MP informed that Yazidis are the largest national minority in Armenia”, the Armenian Parliament said in a statement.

The meeting sides also discussed issues facing the Yazidi community, connected with the preservation of their language, religion and culture. In this context MP Bakoyan said Armenia is the only country in the world where Yazidis can learn their mother tongue in schools. The lawmaker was also interested in whether an acknowledgement of the Sinjar genocide by the Danish parliament is possible. In response Lars Aslan Rasmussen said actions are being taken in this respect.



Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan