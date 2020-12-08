Road condition

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that roads are mainly passable across Armenia.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in Aparan, Ashtarak and Talin towns of Aragatsotn province, Hrazdan, Yeghvard and Charentsavan towns of Kotayk province.

The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed only for trucks.

The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

