LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-12-20
LONDON, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 December:
The price of aluminum stood at $2040.00, copper price stood at $7748.50, lead price stood at $2041.50, nickel price stood at $16064.00, tin price stood at $19020.00, zinc price stood at $2770.00, molybdenum price stood at $20172.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:09 European Stocks - 07-12-20
- 09:08 US stocks - 07-12-20
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-12-20
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-12-20
- 08:59 Oil Prices Down - 07-12-20
- 12.07-21:44 Armenian FM to pay working visit to France on December 8-9
- 12.07-20:46 570 families get houses in 2018-2020 in the sidelines of disaster housing recovery program
- 12.07-20:28 Court session over the case of Robert Kocharyan and others to take place on December 8
- 12.07-19:46 Putin, Merkel discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 12.07-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-12-20
- 12.07-17:23 Asian Stocks up - 07-12-20
- 12.07-16:34 Turkey should withdraw its troops and terrorists from NK conflict zone – Armenian FM
- 12.07-16:17 Russia vows continuous COVID-19 response support to Armenia
- 12.07-16:15 Armenian FM invites Russian counterpart to visit Yerevan
- 12.07-16:04 Armenia, Russia discuss creation of “Humanitarian Response Center” in Nagorno Karabakh
- 12.07-15:21 Russia’s Lavrov says sees conditions for making South Caucasus a region of stability and prosperity
- 12.07-15:05 Armenia, Russia FMs highlight 'speedy implementation' of exchanging bodies, captives of Artsakh War
- 12.07-15:02 Armenian President addresses message on 32nd anniversary of 1988 earthquake
- 12.07-14:30 Armenian, Artsakh Speakers of Parliament highlight resumption of NK talks under MG Co- Chairmanship
- 12.07-13:32 Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow
- 12.07-13:26 Poll: Nearly 72% of Russians interested in Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 12.07-12:57 President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Spitak earthquake victims
- 12.07-12:49 FM Ara Aivazian visits Armenian Apostolic Cathedral Complex in Moscow
- 12.07-12:47 Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of 1988 earthquake victims in Gyumri
- 12.07-12:29 2019 Aurora Prize Laureate Mirza Dinnayi arrives in Armenia
19:45, 12.03.2020
Viewed 2683 times French National Assembly adopts resolution on urgent need to recognize Nagorno Karabakh
21:11, 12.03.2020
Viewed 2639 times Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be placed under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan – FM Ayvazian
19:45, 12.04.2020
Viewed 2557 times First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti
19:50, 12.02.2020
Viewed 1943 times Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan
16:37, 12.05.2020
Viewed 1932 times U.S. Congress bans arms sales to Turkey