LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 December:

The price of aluminum stood at $2040.00, copper price stood at $7748.50, lead price stood at $2041.50, nickel price stood at $16064.00, tin price stood at $19020.00, zinc price stood at $2770.00, molybdenum price stood at $20172.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





