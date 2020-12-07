Armenian FM to pay working visit to France on December 8-9

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMEPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian will pay a working visit to France on December 8-9.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, FM Ayvazian will hold negotiations with French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Ara Ayvazian is also scheduled to meet with Secretary General of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay during the visit.