Armenian FM to pay working visit to France on December 8-9
21:44, 7 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMEPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian will pay a working visit to France on December 8-9.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, FM Ayvazian will hold negotiations with French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Ara Ayvazian is also scheduled to meet with Secretary General of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay during the visit.
