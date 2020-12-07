Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-12-20

YEREVAN, 7 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.29 drams to 512.54 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.38 drams to 619.76 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.89 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 9.39 drams to 679.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 251.49 drams to 30369.95 drams. Silver price up by 1.91 drams to 399.19 drams. Platinum price up by 652.13 drams to 17467.25 drams.