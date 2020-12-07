Armenian FM invites Russian counterpart to visit Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian has invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Yerevan.

“We had a very useful and first complete contact with the new foreign minister of Armenia. Ara Aivazian invited me to pay another visit to Yerevan. I will arrive with pleasure. We will agree over the dates in the future”, the Russian FM told reporters following the meeting with his Armenian counterpart in Moscow.

Armenian FM Ara Aivazian is in Moscow on a working visit.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan