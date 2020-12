Russia vows continuous COVID-19 response support to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia will continue donating COVID-19 response measures to Armenia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ara Aivazian in Moscow.

“In the bilateral format, Russia will continue [donating] mobile biological laboratories, testing systems, reagents and medical equipment to our Armenian friends. Yerevan is displaying interest for cooperation in using the Russian coronavirus vaccine,” Lavrov said.

Earlier in November, Russia donated a mobile laboratory and samples of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan