Armenia, Russia discuss creation of “Humanitarian Response Center” in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he discussed with his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian the issues of creating a humanitarian response center in Nagorno Karabakh.

“We talked about the issues of creating a humanitarian response center,” Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Aivazian in Moscow. “This is President Putin’s initiative. We’ve proposed to make this center an international one, with participation of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Now the practical issues of this initiative are under discussion. Numerous Russian ministries and agencies will participate in its realization,” Lavrov said.

The Russian FM added that his talks with his Armenian counterpart proceeded in a “traditionally warm and allied, strategic-collegial atmosphere.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan