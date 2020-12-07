Armenia, Russia FMs highlight 'speedy implementation' of exchanging bodies, captives of Artsakh War

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian and Russian foreign ministers both attached importance to the speedy implementation of the exchange of POWs and the bodies of the victims of the Artsakh War, a clause under the Russia-mediated Karabakh armistice signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The exchange of the captives is a highly important matter,” Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said in an expanded format meeting with the Armenian FM Ara Aivazian in Moscow. “We will try to mediate through our peacekeepers to complete with issue as soon as possible. We know that this a very difficult matter for the families and friends of those who are held captive, as well as the issue of the exchange of the bodies of the victims, which should also be solved,” Lavrov said.

Armenian FM Ara Aivazian noted that the exchange of captives is more actual in the light of evidence showing inhumane treatment of Armenian prisoners by Azerbaijani soldiers.

“Certainly, the issue of the search for the servicemen missing in action, the exchange of captives and the bodies of the victims is a very sensitive issue and requires speedy solution. This is more actual under the circumstances of facts of barbaric acts against [Armenian] servicemen, and not only,” Aivazian said, referring to the Azeri mistreatment and torture of both servicemen and civilians.

