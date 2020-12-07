Armenian President addresses message on 32nd anniversary of 1988 earthquake

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has addressed a message on the 32nd anniversary of the 1988 earthquake, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear residents of Gyumri, Spitak, Vanadzor and Stepanavan,

Dear compatriots,

Today is the day of remembering the victims of the 1988 earthquake.

This year we commemorate our thousands of compatriots, who fell victim in the devastating earthquake 32 years ago, having one more pain in our souls. We have multiple human losses as a result of the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Artsakh, we have lost a part of the territory of Artsakh. As a result the country is facing a multi-layered crisis, starting from psychological, healthcare up to socio-economic.

I once again extend my condolences and support to the families and relatives of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Even in such situation we have no right to lose hope. We should do everything to heal the wounds of the earthquake, make more efforts for the restoration and development of our cities and villages.

The consequences of the earthquake and today’s war, as well as the pain caused have also been joined by a domestic political tense situation in our country these days. Here as well we have no right to lose hope.

National consent and unity are our salvation. Undoubtedly, it was thanks to this that we managed to come out of the devastations of the 1988 earthquake and today as well we are ought to come out of the current situation united. For the sake of our heroes fallen at the recent war, for the sake of our compatriots killed in the 1988 earthquake.

I bow before the memory of all, wishing good health, tenacity and determination to their families and you all, as well as peace and prosperity to our country”.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan