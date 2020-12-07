Armenian, Artsakh Speakers of Parliament highlight resumption of NK talks under MG Co- Chairmanship

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met today with Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan, Mirzoyan said on Facebook.

During the meeting the Armenian and Artsakh Speakers of Parliament highlighted the resumption of peaceful negotiations for the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship for ensuring the principles of peoples’ right to self-determination and the non-use of force.

They also discussed the necessity of ensuring domestic stability both in Armenia and Artsakh and focusing on the return of prisoners of war and the solution of social issues of Artsakh-Armenians.

