Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Ara Aivazian and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov are holding a meeting in Moscow, the foreign ministry said.
“Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian, who is on a working visit in Russia, is meeting with the Foreign Minister of RF Sergey Lavrov,” the foreign ministry said on social media.
Editing by Stepan Kocharyan
