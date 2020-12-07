Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 December

Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow

Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Ara Aivazian and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov are holding a meeting in Moscow, the foreign ministry said.

“Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian, who is on a working visit in Russia, is meeting with the Foreign Minister of RF Sergey Lavrov,” the foreign ministry said on social media.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration