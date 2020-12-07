Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Ara Aivazian and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov are holding a meeting in Moscow, the foreign ministry said.

