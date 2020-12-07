President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Spitak earthquake victims

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Stepanakert Memorial Complex to pay a tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the 1988 devastating earthquake in Spitak, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President of Artsakh was accompanied by Secretary of the Security Council Vitali Balasanyan.

The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 32 years ago. The devastating earthquake, measuring 10 degrees on the MSK scale, took place in 40% of the territory of Armenia at 11:41 (local time), December 7, 1988. Spitak, Leninakan, Kirovakan, Stepanavan towns, over hundreds of villages and settlements of Spitak, Akhuryan, Gugark, Aragats, Kalinino, Stepanavan were fully or partially demolished during a few seconds.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan