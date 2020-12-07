FM Ara Aivazian visits Armenian Apostolic Cathedral Complex in Moscow

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian visited the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral Complex in Moscow, the MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“The Minister laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the Spitak earthquake in 1988.

Minister held a meeting with Archbishop Ezras Nersisyan, head of Russian and Nor Nakhichevan Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church: discussed a number of issues on the agenda”, the spokesperson said.

The Armenian FM is in Moscow on a working visit.

Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan