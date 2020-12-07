FM Ara Aivazian visits Armenian Apostolic Cathedral Complex in Moscow
12:49, 7 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian visited the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral Complex in Moscow, the MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.
“The Minister laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the Spitak earthquake in 1988.
Minister held a meeting with Archbishop Ezras Nersisyan, head of Russian and Nor Nakhichevan Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church: discussed a number of issues on the agenda”, the spokesperson said.
The Armenian FM is in Moscow on a working visit.
Edited and Translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
