Lawmakers hold moment of silence in honor of Spitak earthquake, Artsakh war victims

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers observed a moment of silence at the beginning of today’s session in the Armenian parliament in honor of the victims of the 1988 December 7 Spitak earthquake and the Second Nagorno Karabakh War.

The moment of silence was held at the suggestion of Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the opposition Bright Armenia party.

The hearing is convened to debate a draft statement submitted by Marukyan, titled “On Defining an Action Plan for Overcoming the Current Situation in Armenia.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan