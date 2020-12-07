12-month inflation in Armenia’s consumer market comprises 1.6%

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The 12-month inflation in Armenia’s consumer market comprised 1.6% (November 2020 against November 2019), whereas the one-month inflation – 1.3% (November 2020 against October 2020, the Statistical Committee reports.

The yearly inflation in food products and non-alcoholic drinks comprised 0.8%, the monthly inflation -2.8%, that of alcoholic drinks and tobacco – 10.2% and 0.4%.

Consumer prices of clothing and shoes declined 1.6% in November 2020 against November 2019, and by 1.9% against October 2020.

The 12-month inflation in housings services, water supply, electricity, gas and other types of fuel comprised 0.4%, the one-month inflation – 0.3%.

The prices in the healthcare sector rose by 2.8% within a year, whereas within a month it increased by 0.5%. The figures in the transportation field comprised 2.0% and 0.6%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan