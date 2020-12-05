Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 December

U.S. Congress bans arms sales to Turkey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMEPRESS. The U.S. Congress has banned arms and ammunition supplies to Turkey, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper told the reporters.

''Is there a ban on arms sales to Turkey by the Congress? Yes, there is'', Cooper said, providing no other comments.





