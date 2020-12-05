U.S. Congress bans arms sales to Turkey
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMEPRESS. The U.S. Congress has banned arms and ammunition supplies to Turkey, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper told the reporters.
''Is there a ban on arms sales to Turkey by the Congress? Yes, there is'', Cooper said, providing no other comments.
- 16:37 U.S. Congress bans arms sales to Turkey
- 15:24 Rally organized by Salvation of the Motherland Movement kicks off at Yerevan's Freedom Square
- 15:08 Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 14:45 Head of ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party invited to National Security Service
- 12:45 UN Secretary General urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to restore talks on NK
- 12:11 We have to return atmosphere of tolerance, mutual respect – President Sarkissian addresses nation
- 11:29 Pashinyan sees some progress over the issue of return of hostages
- 11:17 COVID-19: Armenia reports 1267 new cases, 1076 recoveries in one day
- 10:53 European Stocks up - 04-12-20
- 10:52 US stocks up - 04-12-20
- 10:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-12-20
- 10:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 04-12-20
- 10:50 Oil Prices Down - 04-12-20
- 12.04-21:36 Lavrov, Guterres discuss solution of humanitarian problems in Nagorno Karabakh
- 12.04-20:28 Armenia makes all efforts for speedy exchange of hostages – Avinyan meets with U.S. Ambassador
- 12.04-19:45 First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti
- 12.04-19:14 Azerbaijan delays exchange of hostages and bodies – Ombudsman meets with Ambassador of Lithuania
- 12.04-19:00 Deployment of Russian peacekeepers in NK has stabilized the situation – Shoygu
- 12.04-17:53 “The power of One dram” to the Rehabilitation center of the homeland defender
- 12.04-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-12-20
- 12.04-17:14 Asian Stocks - 04-12-20
- 12.04-17:08 ‘History has examples when diplomacy took country out of difficult situation’, Armenian FM says
- 12.04-17:03 Armenian, Azerbaijani sides transfer lists of POWs to ICRC
- 12.04-16:44 Azerbaijan returns two Armenian civilian captives after negotiations with Russian peacekeeping chief
- 12.04-16:39 Helga Schmid appointed OSCE Secretary General
21:11, 12.03.2020
Viewed 2211 times Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be placed under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan – FM Ayvazian
19:45, 12.03.2020
Viewed 2196 times French National Assembly adopts resolution on urgent need to recognize Nagorno Karabakh
19:50, 12.02.2020
Viewed 1663 times Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan
14:53, 11.30.2020
Viewed 1581 times Moth species unknown to science discovered in Armenia
19:45, 12.04.2020
Viewed 1554 times First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti