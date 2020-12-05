Rally organized by Salvation of the Motherland Movement kicks off at Yerevan's Freedom Square

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMEPRESS. The rally organized by Salvation of the Motherland Movement has kicked off at Yerevan's Freedom Square. ARMENPRESS reports the movement has been initiated by parliamentary and extra-parliamentary opposition forces demanding the resignation of PM Pashinyan.

It's expected that Vazgen Manukyan, the candidate of the movement for the Prime Minister's position, will present his steps for overcoming the situation.

Vazgen Manukyan served as the first Prime Minister of Armenia from 1990 to 1991 under President Levon-Ter Petrosyan. He then served briefly as Defense Minister.

He was the President of the Public Council from 2009 to 2019.