Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMEPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the Russian MFA informed.

The sides discussed steps to implement the provisions of the November 9 declaration signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the parties' cooperation with the Russian peacekeepers, as well as the current issues of bilateral cooperation, separate issues of the international agenda.





