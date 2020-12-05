Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 December

Head of ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party invited to National Security Service

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMEPRESS. Head of ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party Gagik Tsarukyan is at the National Security Service. ARMENPRESS reports before entering the NSS building Tsarukyan told the reporters that he has been invited over the case of distributing electoral bribes.

Tsarukyan will be interrogated as a defendant.





