COVID-19: Armenia reports 1267 new cases, 1076 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMEPRESS. 1267 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 140.959, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1076 patients have recovered in one day. 3305 tests were conducted in the past one day.

32 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2309.

The number of active cases is 21,998.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 586 (3 new such cases).