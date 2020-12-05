Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 December

European Stocks up - 04-12-20

MOSCOW, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 4 December:

The value of German DAX is up by 0.35% to 13298.96 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.62% to 5609.15 points, British FTSE is up by 0.92% to 6550.23 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 1.34% to 1357.39 points.





